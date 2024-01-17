2 hours ago

In a significant appointment, Pierre Ghislain Atcho from Gabon has been selected as the referee for the Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 Group B match between Egypt and Ghana.

The 32-year-old Atcho will be at the center of the action during this crucial clash.

Assisting Atcho on the field will be compatriot Boris Marlaise Ditsoga as Assistant I, Carine Atezambong Fomo from Cameroon as Assistant II, and Tanguy Patrice Mebiame from Gabon as the Fourth Official.

Other officials designated for the game include:



Adou Hermann Desiré N'goh as Reserve Assistant Referee from Côte D'ivoire.



Ahmad Nazeer Hossen Bowud as the Match Commissioner.



Maurice Ali Mohamed Ahmed as the Referee Assessor.



Somalie Khaled Lemkecher as the General Coordinator.



Abdul Faisal Chibsah and Watson Edgar Nigel Suubi in the Technical Study Group.



Ahmad Mohamed Abdelmonem Makhlouf from Uganda as the Commercial Officer.



Aliou Goloko and Rowelna Antoinette Williams as Media Officers.



Okey Sylvanus Sylvanus Obi and Abdelhafid Fergani as Security Officers.



Issa SY as the Video Assistant Referee, with Abongile Tom as Assistant VAR.



Zakia Bartegi overseeing Doping Control.



Joshua Robert Knipp, Youcef Koudri, and Abdelhafid Fergani as Assistant General Coordinators.

The high-stakes Group B game is scheduled for a 20:00Hrs kick-off at Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on Thursday, January 18, 2024.