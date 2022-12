3 hours ago

The Pinamaa Foundation in its bid to serve mother Ghana has made it a ritual to yearly feed some needy persons during the yuletide.

Some expected persons to be fed are head potters, truck pushers , market women and street children.

The event dubbed 'food for a soul' is in collaboration with the Zoomlion foundation.

The event is expected to be massive and well organised in Accra come Tuesday, 27th December 2022.