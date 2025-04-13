1 day ago

April’s full moon, known as the Pink Moon, will light up skies worldwide this weekend. Discover the origins of its name, when to view it, and why billions are turning their eyes skyward.

April's Pink Moon to Grace the Night Sky Across the Globe

A captivating lunar event known as the Pink Moon is set to dazzle skywatchers around the world this weekend. Occurring on the nights of April 12 and 13, 2025, this full moon offers a unique astronomical experience, visible to billions without the need for telescopes or special equipment.

While its name may suggest a rosy hue, the Pink Moon is not actually pink. Rather, the name is steeped in tradition and symbolism, tracing its roots back to centuries-old agricultural and cultural references.

The Story Behind the Name: Why Is It Called the Pink Moon?

Despite its evocative name, the Pink Moon will shine with its usual silvery brilliance. The term “Pink Moon” originates from Native American traditions and was popularised by “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” in the 1930s.

The name is linked to the blooming of Phlox subulata — commonly known as moss pink — a wildflower that blossoms in early spring across eastern North America. This annual floral awakening signalled the start of the planting season and was marked by the full moon that appeared around the same time.

The Maine Farmers' Almanac also adopted the name, reinforcing the lunar calendar’s connection to the natural rhythms of the Earth. Over time, the Pink Moon has become a poetic symbol of renewal and growth.

When and Where to See the Pink Moon

The Pink Moon will be visible around the world on the nights of Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13, depending on local time zones. Observers in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres will be treated to a clear view, weather permitting.

No special equipment is required — simply step outside onto a balcony, rooftop, or open field to witness the moonrise. The best time to view the Pink Moon is shortly after sunset, when it appears low on the horizon and seems particularly large and luminous due to an optical illusion known as the "moon illusion."

A Celestial Spectacle for Billions

April’s Pink Moon is more than just an astronomical phenomenon — it’s a global moment of shared wonder. Whether you’re a seasoned stargazer or simply pausing to appreciate the beauty of the cosmos, this full moon promises a visual treat and a gentle reminder of nature’s cycles.

It also serves as a timely nudge to look up and connect with the sky, especially in an age when our eyes are so often fixed on screens.

The Pink Moon Returns with Timeless Beauty

Though the Pink Moon may not glow in shades of blush or rose, its beauty lies in the story it carries — one of springtime renewal, tradition, and the subtle rhythms of the universe. As it climbs into the sky this weekend, the April full moon invites people around the world to pause, look up, and embrace the quiet wonder of the night.

Whether you know it by its folkloric name or simply as another full moon, the Pink Moon remains one of nature’s most enchanting spectacles.