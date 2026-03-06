5 hours ago

New information about the crashed aircraft shows it had only returned to service recently after spending more than two decades grounded.

Checks indicate the plane was a 3I Sky Arrow 650, originally produced by the Italian company Iniziative Industriali Italiane between 1992 and 2008.

A February 2023 Facebook post by Roberto Billia, the Managing Director of Gianair, revealed that the aircraft, registered 9G-ADV, had been grounded for about 22 years before it was restored and flown again.

Sharing photos and a video of the aircraft, he wrote: “After 22 years, 9G-ADV is again airborne. What an emotion.”

Earlier posts from January 2023 also showed the aircraft undergoing rehabilitation and inspection by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, which later issued a permit for its test flight.

The aircraft reportedly completed its test run in February 2023 and was subsequently certified.

It is still unclear whether the plane was operating under Gianair or another airline at the time of the crash.