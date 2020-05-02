3 hours ago

They were born to the same father but different mothers and grew up together in Germany with the hope of making it together as footballers.

Jerome Boateng went on to represent the country of his birth but his senior brother Kevin Prince Boateng after playing for all the age group national teams in Germany represented the country of his father Ghana.

Interestingly the two brothers played against each other as Ghana and Germany were paired in the same group at the 2010 World Cup.

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng says playing against his senior brother Kevin Prince Boateng at the 2010 World Cup made his parents very glad.

The pair made history at the 2010 World Cup by becoming the first brothers to feature at the World Cup before meeting for the second time at the 2014 World Cup.

Jerome Boateng says he was very nervous facing his brother the first time but that clash made their parents very happy.

“There was a lot of pressure on both of us, including the family. I was super nervous,” Jerome revealed in an Instagram chat with his brother.

“Our parents watched the game and were just incredibly proud of us.

“I also slept very little and hoped not to make a mistake because everyone was looking at us. It was one of the games with the most pressure,” he added.