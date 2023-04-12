2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars striker, Alex Asamoah says he is willing to even play in the Pakistani league than play in the Ghana Premier League.

He says that he has contributed his bit in the local scene and also adds that playing in Pakistan is better than domestically.

Asamoah,37, was on the mend after sustaining an injury but has now regained his full fitness and is on the look out for his next move which he hopes to be abroad.

Speaking to Angel TV, Alex Asamoah said: “We’ve contributed our quota to Ghana football, we are still praying and hoping to get a move outside the country. Even if it is Pakistan, I will move because it is better than playing in the local scene. I will accept any move that comes my way at the moment."

Alex Asamoah last won the goal king with his former club Asante Kotoko in 2009 with 16 goals and also helped the club win the Ghana Premier League title.

He has in the past played for Berekum Arsenal, AshantiGold SC, Asante Kotoko, ES Setif, Aduana Stars,Rail Club du Kadiogo of Burkina Faso among others.