All roads lead to the 1st ever PLO Lumumba Foundation, Ghana Chapter General Membership Meeting in Accra, Ghana's capital via zoom on Saturday August 15, 2020.

The historic maiden general meeting is set to converge the entire membership of the reputable Foundation in Ghana and beyond at a venue via zoom where fruitful deliberations geared towards the advancement of the organization are anticipated to ensue.

Gracing the occasion all the way from Nairobi, Kenya will be the Founder & Chairman of the PLO Lumumba Foundation, Prof Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba who equally doubles as an astute Kenyan Lawyer and a loyal human rights advocate.

He is expected to address the gathering in the capacity of an invited guest, shedding light on burning issues affecting the youth globally particularly in the era of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also joining the discussions all the way from across the globe in the East Africa and the Middle East are Monica Kayesu, the Country Director of PLO Lumumba Foundation (Uganda) and Nyave Yahaya Salifu, Coordinator for PLO Lumumba Foundation (UAE) who are equally poised to add savour to the event with their fraternal addresses.

Among the line-up of issues tabled for deliberation include the state of affair of the organization, introduction of executives, roles and privileges of members, the address from the founder & chairman (guest speaker) and various fraternal messages from some executives members who would be represented live.

The first ever ‘General Membership Meeting’ of the PLO Lumumba Foundation Ghana Chapter will be moderated by Joseph Kobla Wemakor (Head of Media and Communication).

The welcome address will be delivered by Princess Priscilla (Administrative Secretary), followed by the introduction of the executives by Anna Nanor (Deputy Country Director)

The “State of Affairs” address will be delivered by Razak Awudu (Country Director) and the discussions spinning around ‘the way forward’ will be handled by John Aggrey (Head of Programs and Projects).

The PLO Lumumba Foundation, Ghana Chapter, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) with its headquarters in Nairobi (Kenya), which seeks to nurture young African leaders, imbibe in the youth with the spirit of Pan Africanism, among others.