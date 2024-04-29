58 minutes ago

The highlight of the ‘Dubai in Accra’ party was when some ladies stormed the venue in racy outfits, leaving nothing to the imagination of patrons at the event.

The party, held on April 28 at the Stanbic Heights in Airport City, Accra was witnessed by a host of Ghanaian businessmen and ‘Snapchat influencers’ who showed up in style.

The ladies, some of whom posed for the cameras were seen in almost-naked outfits that revealed parts of their bodies.

They wore light mesh fitted clothes with nothing underneath, and these looks were spotted in viral videos from the event.

Also, some of these 'Snapchat influencers', replaced their bras with black ‘boob tapes’, thereby covering just their nipples and exposing their breasts.

However, some plush vehicles were also lined up at the event.

Exotic cars including the likes of Rolls Royce, Mercedez Benz G Wagon, Bentley, Ferrari, BMW 7series Alpina, Range Rover, and so on were on display.

