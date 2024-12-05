5 hours ago

Former President and 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has welcomed endorsements from the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) and the People’s National Congress (PNC).

According to him, the official declarations of support from both parties ahead of the December 7 general elections signify the NDC’s impending victory.

Speaking on the fifth day of his tour of the Ashanti Region, Mr. Mahama expressed gratitude to the GFP and the leadership of the PNC, including its flagbearer, Bernard Mornah, who officially joined him on the campaign trail.

He stated, “I thank our brothers in the PNC. They have come out to inform Ghanaians that in the upcoming elections, they support the NDC. We thank them.

“I have also heard that the Ghana Freedom Party has declared their support for the NDC. These signals show that victory will be ours.”

At the same rally, Bernard Mornah emphasized that the PNC’s policies align with the NDC’s shared vision to transform Ghana. He remarked that merely declaring support was insufficient and pledged the PNC’s active collaboration with Mr. Mahama to execute his vision of restoring Ghana’s prosperity.

“We have been working across the country. PNC members are urged to vote for him, and we are working assiduously to ensure that this declaration leads to victory for the people of Ghana in 2024.

“We are here to garner support for John Dramani Mahama so he becomes the next president of Ghana to take us out of the economic and social quagmire we find ourselves in,” Mr. Mornah stated.

When asked why the PNC chose the NDC over other political parties, Mr. Mornah explained:

“In fact, the NPP has ravaged and devastated our economy. They have destroyed our environment, jobs, and livelihoods.

“Looking around, our policies and the NDC’s policies are virtually similar. I led demonstrations against the introduction of the electronic transfer levy (e-levy). John Mahama is very clear that he will abolish it. You can see the compatibility between the PNC and NDC’s policies.

“That is why we want change, and we believe the NDC has the opportunity to bring about the needed transformation for the people of Ghana.”