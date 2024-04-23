17 minutes ago

Mauricio Pochettino is optimistic about Chelsea's chances against Arsenal on Tuesday in the Premier League, despite potential injury concerns surrounding Cole Palmer.

Reports suggest that Palmer might miss the game due to injury, casting a shadow over his availability for the crucial encounter.

Palmer has been a key contributor for Chelsea this season, being involved in 29 goals in the league and playing a vital role in their campaign.

However, Pochettino remains hopeful about Palmer's inclusion in Tuesday's match, emphasizing the team's readiness to face Arsenal with or without him.

"We will need to assess Cole on Tuesday morning. Today, I don’t believe he can be involved. We need to assess tomorrow and then decide.

Even if he is feeling better tomorrow, maybe he is not in a condition to play. We hope he recovers from this situation and can be involved again as soon as possible.

With or without him, we believe we can win," Pochettino stated during a pre-match conference.

A victory for Chelsea on Tuesday would propel them into sixth place on the league table, positioning them for a potential climb in the standings.

Meanwhile, Arsenal aims to extend their lead at the summit temporarily, provided they avoid defeat at the Emirates Stadium.