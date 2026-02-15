6 hours ago

Jarell Quansah and Ernest Poku, both of Ghanaian descent, delivered a standout performance as they combined to help Bayer Leverkusen to a commanding 4-0 victory over FC St. Pauli in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

At the BayArena, Poku was at the heart of the action. The winger set up Quansah for the opener before later putting the seal on an emphatic win with Leverkusen’s fourth goal of the afternoon.

The performance takes Poku’s tally to nine direct goal involvements this season, five goals and four assists, underlining his growing influence in Leverkusen's attacking set-up. Quansah’s strike, meanwhile, marked only his second goal of the campaign.

Poku’s rapid development has not gone unnoticed, particularly in Ghana, where discussions about his international future continue. Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents, the 20-year-old addressed the speculation in December.

“I grew up a Ghanaian in the Netherlands, both of my parents are Ghanaian and for the World Cup, let’s see what the future holds because when I get the call, I’ll have to consult my parents and agent and we see,” he said.

For now, however, his focus remains firmly on club football and if his latest display is anything to go by, he is determined to make every performance count.