4 hours ago

The Pokuase Interchange and Local Roads Project, which is the first 4-Tier Stack Interchange in West Africa, was adjudged the Most Commendable Project of the year at the just ended awards ceremony of the FIDIC Contract Users conference and awards ceremony in London at the Tower Hotel.

The plaque was received by the Minister for Roads and Highways and MP for Atiwa West, Mr. Kwasi Amoako Atta flanked by the Chief Director and the project consultants, Messrs Associated Consultants Ltd.

This is the second award received by the project after it was honoured by the GhIE Engineering event recently held in Accra.

The minister mentioned that this is a good return for his ministry’s policy on empowering indigenous Consultants and contractors to take the lead in the delivery of road infrastructure in the country.

About FIDIC

FIDIC, also known as the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for National Associations of Consulting Engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide.

It publishes the widely used and world-acclaimed Conditions of Contract for the administration of infrastructure contracts.

It awards international best practices in contract management, training, adjudication, best client of the year, best contract consultant, and contractor among others.

Source: citifmonline