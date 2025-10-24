2 hours ago

The Amanfro District Police Command, under the Weija Division, has arrested three suspected robbers following an attack on passengers at Mallam Junction in the early hours of Thursday, October 16, 2025.

According to the police, officers acted quickly on intelligence and arrived at the scene, where four men were allegedly targeting unsuspecting commuters. Upon spotting the police, the suspects tried to flee.

Stephen Amoani, 42; Osei Antwi, 30; and Kwame Mike were apprehended, while a fourth, Kofi Sammy, reportedly armed with a pump-action gun, escaped.

A search of the suspects led to the recovery of a cutlass hidden on Osei Antwi, a black Honda CR-V with trade plate DV 3145-2025, three yellow gallons of akpeteshie, GH₵12,055 in cash, and three mobile phones, a Samsung A05, iPhone 16, and Itel Android all believed to be stolen.

While in custody, Kwame Mike escaped after requesting to use the washroom. The escorting officer has since been called in for questioning as part of ongoing administrative investigations.

On October 20, Amoani and Antwi were arraigned before the Weija Circuit Court. The charges were read in Twi, a language they understand, and both pleaded not guilty. They were remanded in police custody and are expected to reappear on November 10, 2025.

Police are continuing efforts to apprehend the two remaining suspects, Kwame Mike and Kofi Sammy. All recovered items have been retained as evidence, and the vehicle remains impounded.

The Accra Regional Police Command urged residents to provide credible information to support investigations and reaffirmed its commitment to public safety.