A sustained intelligence-led operation by a special police team between July, 2022 and January, 2023 has led to the arrest of 12 persons suspected to be behind hard crimes in Ghana.

The operation saw the team mounting surveillance on the suspects for the period.

The arrested have been accused of being behind an organized crime syndicate which has robbed victims of their cars in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern regions.

Some of their actions have resulted in murder.

“Investigations into the activities of the syndicate revealed that suspect, Jeffery Dwomoh, shot and killed one of his victims, during one of the carjacking expeditions at Brofoyedru near Ahenema Kokoben,” a statement sighted on Wednesday, February 1.

POLICE ARREST TWELVE ORGANISED CRIME SUSPECTS FOR THEIR INVOLVEMENT IN CARJACKING, ROBBERY AND MURDER CASES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

1. The Police have arrested Twelve people who are members of an organized crime syndicate involved in a series of carjacking, robbery and murder incidents across three regions of the country.

2. The arrests follow a sustained, intelligence-led operation by a special police team which mounted surveillance on the activities of the gang between July 2022 and January 2023 in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

3. The suspects, Prince Opuni, Kwabena Kyei Barfour, Jeffrey Dwomoh alias Jeff, Clifford Opoku alias Spider, Samuel Adom, William Ansah, Bernard Adu Gyamfi, Anthony Tawiah alias Wizzy, Andrew Kwame Owusu, Musah Sulley, Yaw Acheampong, Charles Lotherford, operate with guns, attack their victims and take over their cars which they then sell to others.

5. During the operation, the police recovered ten (10) vehicles, believed to have been snatched by the gang from their victims. The police also retrieved two foreign pistols, one revolver with ten (10) rounds of 38 special ammunition and a Rugger foreign pistol with eleven (11) rounds of 9mm ammunition, together with a cash sum of Ten Thousand and Ten Ghana Cedis (GH₵10,010.00).

6. All twelve (12) suspects are in Police custody and efforts are underway to arrest one other suspect who, police have reason to believe, facilitates double vehicle documentation for the syndicate.

7. Police are in touch with most of the victims who are assisting the investigation and efforts are underway to contact the remaining victims.

8. We wish to commend the Police team who demonstrated resilience and patriotic commitment during the entire period of the operation.