25 minutes ago

The Ghana Police Service in the Tamale has arrested 12 people suspected of dealing in and using illicit drugs following a special anti-drug operation in the city.

According to the Northern Regional Police Command, the suspects were picked up on March 14, 2026, during an intelligence-led exercise carried out by the Regional Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) Special Operations Team.

Speaking on the operation, John Danso, who led the team, said the arrests were made at different locations across Tamale.

Those arrested were identified as Musah Ibrahim, 17; Agundo Yaw, 19; Abubakari Handan, 33; Seidu Fuseini, 25; Iddi Muaz, 19; Abubakari Sumaila, 19; Abdul Hakim Taibu, 28; Mohammed Ibrahim Abdul Malik, 45; Abdul Razak, 20; Mohammed Awal, 20; Mohammed Imoro, 19; and Hamid Abudu, 22.

Police said the suspects were found with various quantities of illicit substances, including Tramadol and dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis.

“We arrested these suspects with various quantities of illicit drugs, including tramadol and dried leaves suspected to be cannabis,” Supt. Danso stated.

Abandoned Newborn Rescued

In a separate development, police also rescued a newborn baby boy who had reportedly been abandoned in a gutter near the Police Barracks area on March 15, 2026.

The infant was quickly taken to Tamale Central Hospital for medical attention and is currently receiving care.

Police say all 12 suspects remain in custody and are assisting investigators as authorities continue their probe.

The Northern Regional Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to tackling drug-related crimes and other criminal activities in the region.