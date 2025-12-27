11 hours ago

Police in Tamale have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the alleged abduction of a young woman who was held against her will for four days.

The suspect, Fuseini Ibrahim, was arrested after police received a report of the incident from Dalogu Yili, a suburb of Tamale, at about 9:00 a.m. on December 26. The victim, identified as Haruna Adamu, was rescued during the operation.

A team from the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Unit, led by Chief Inspector Abdullai Tahiru, moved in quickly and freed the woman without any resistance, police said.

Ibrahim has since been handed over to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department for further investigations, while the victim has been reunited with her family.

In a related development, police also arrested two suspected drug dealers in separate operations as part of heightened security measures during the Christmas period.

The suspects, Ziyad Inusah and Majid Fuseini, were picked up by the Special Operations Team during routine patrols in the Tamale Metropolis. The patrol, involving 105 officers in 10 vehicles, focused on crime-prone areas and led to the seizure of quantities of opioids from one of the suspects.

The Ghana Police Service said the operations form part of efforts to ensure public safety and curb drug-related and other criminal activities during the festive season.