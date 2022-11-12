2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service is detaining three Chinese nationals for allegedly killing a male adult at a mining site in Bonsa in the Western region.

The incident according a statement released by the police, occurred on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The three are Wen Jianhua, Yu Shuhui alias Eli and Zhou Daquan.

It is alleged that the deceased is the bodyguard of Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP, George Mireku Duker.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for preservation and autopsy," the police said in a statement.

It added, "In line with our standard operating procedure and respect for Ghanaian tradition, the name of the deceased victim [sic] has been withheld until his family is duly informed of his demise.

“A search conducted at the residence of the suspects led to the retrieval of the murder weapon."

"Investigation continues and the suspects will be arraigned before court to face justice,” the statement signed by Kwaky Ayepah, Superintendent of Police concluded.