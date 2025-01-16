3 hours ago

The Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged smuggling of cocoa beans to neighbouring countries, specifically Togo or Burkina Faso, the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has confirmed.

The suspects include one of the drivers and two driver-mates of the three heavy-duty trucks carrying 1,473 maxi bags of cocoa beans covered with lumber.

The suspects have since been granted bail and are assisting in police investigations. Two other suspects, both drivers involved in the crime, are still at large.

The Anti-Smuggling Task Force of COCOBOD intercepted trucks with registration numbers GR 7237-21, GR-314-24, and AS 5278-23 at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District.

Briefing the media in Sunyani, Michael P.K. Asumanu, the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regional Administrator of COCOBOD, said the task force comprised the police, National Investigations Bureau, National Security, and COCOBOD.

He said the seized trucks were sent to the Bono Regional Police Headquarters in Sunyani for safekeeping, while COCOBOD took custody of the cocoa beans, as no one had claimed ownership.

Mr. Asumanu said smuggling causes huge economic losses to the nation, as cocoa significantly contributes to the economy. He urged the public to support the fight against the smuggling of cocoa beans, stating, “We design rewards for informants.”

The Acting Bono Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, Emmanuel Ntiako, later told the Ghana News Agency that the agency was also assessing the lumber.