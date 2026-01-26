6 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 38-year-old man in the Volta Region for the alleged possession and transportation of substances believed to be narcotic drugs.

The suspect, identified as Godsway Kwaku Dogbey, was apprehended on Friday, January 23, 2026, during an intelligence-led operation by the police.

According to a police account, officers intercepted a vehicle with registration number GV 2460-14 — registered to the Ghana Health Service — near Tarso Hotel in Ho after the driver failed to stop at the OLA Top checkpoint.

Instead of complying with police instructions, the suspect reportedly sped through the barrier, prompting a pursuit by officers who later successfully stopped and impounded the vehicle.

Mr. Dogbey is currently in police custody assisting with investigations, as authorities work to confirm the nature of the substances found and uncover the circumstances surrounding the alleged drug transport.

Police say further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.