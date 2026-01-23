44 minutes ago

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man at Ablekuma in the Greater Accra Region over the possession of suspected counterfeit foreign currency and an unauthorised firearm.

The arrest was carried out by the National Operations Directorate’s Surveillance Unit following intelligence reports that a self-styled fetish priest in the area was allegedly involved in criminal activities and was in possession of a gun, raising concerns about public safety.

The suspect, identified as Josiah Elorm Kwame Amezado, was picked up after police mounted an operation and conducted a search in his room.

During the search, officers retrieved several United States dollar notes in one-hundred-dollar denominations, believed to be counterfeit. Other items recovered included a pair of handcuffs, a black vest, a Kuzey A100 blank pistol, and fifty-eight rounds of 9mm blank ammunition.

Police have taken the suspect into custody while investigations continue to determine the source and authenticity of the seized currency, as well as how he came into possession of the firearm and related items.

Authorities say they will provide further updates as the probe progresses.