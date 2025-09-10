5 hours ago

The Tema Community 1 District Police have taken into custody four men after intercepting a truck loaded with 315 compressed parcels of suspected Indian hemp concealed inside its tyres.

The suspects — Nura Sali (44), Pius Chukwuma (49), Mustapha Umar (18), and Abdulai Amayau (23) — were arrested on Monday, September 8, 2025, following an intelligence-led operation.

A police statement issued by ASP Dede Dzakpasu, Head of Public Affairs at the Tema Regional Command, confirmed that the vehicle, with registration number GN 7291-16, has been impounded while investigations are ongoing.

The statement praised the officers involved for their professionalism and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to tackling drug trafficking and related crimes.

Residents have meanwhile been encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies for immediate response.