The Ghana Police Service on 8th September 2024, arrested four suspects in connection with a violent attack that resulted in injuries to three people at Oyarifa, a suburb of Accra.

The suspects, Latif Bako, Ebenezer Ewuzie, Stephen Owusu, and Ebenezer Adjei, along with others, attacked and inflicted machete wounds on the victims during a Homowo festival at Oyarifa on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

The victims, along with suspect Ebenezer Adjei, who also sustained injuries, are currently receiving medical attention.

Suspects Latif Bako, Stephen Owusu, and Ebenezer Ewuzie are in custody, assisting Police with the investigation, while efforts are underway to arrest the other accomplices currently at large to face justice.

The Police assured the public that anyone who disturbs the peace will be arrested and taken through the due process of the law.