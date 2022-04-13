1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man believed to be a Lebanese, who allegedly threatened to kill a businessman during a heated argument in Accra.

A statement from the Police Service said the suspect, Osman Brustani, is in police custody “and will be taken through the due process of the law.”

Mr. Brustani was captured in a viral video yelling at another person believed to be a shop owner. Earlier reports indicate that the suspect was infuriated after he was confronted for parking in front of a shop for almost an hour.

The shop owner reportedly asked the Lebanese to park his car at an appropriate spot, but that did not sit well with the latter.

Osman Brustani went for a sword from his car, compelling the shop owner to run into another shop for safety.

He was barred from attacking the shop owner by bystanders.

The victim is currently receiving psychological support, according to the police.

“Dr. George Akuffo Dampare reached out to the victim yesterday, Tuesday, 12th April 2022 via a telephone call, and he seemed traumatised by the incident.”

“As a result, upon the IGP’s instruction, the victim has been given psychological support by a clinical psychologist from the Police Hospital. The IGP also followed up with a personal visit to the victim today, Wednesday, 13th April 2022,” the statement said.

The Lebanese Embassy has strongly condemned the incident.

Source: citifmonline.com