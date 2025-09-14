5 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has arrested David Kwodwo Prah Afful, popularly known as Kwame Nkrumah the Second, after a viral video showed him inciting violence against public officials and government workers.

The arrest was carried out on Saturday, 13th September 2025, during an intelligence-led operation that traced him to a hideout near the Kasoa Market, where he was picked up around 2:20 p.m.

According to police, Afful used his social media platforms to issue threats against government officials, journalists, and civil servants, particularly those driving vehicles with official green number plates.

He also allegedly threatened to set markets ablaze while urging his followers to carry out similar violent acts.

He is currently in police custody and will be arraigned soon on charges of issuing threats against public officials and inciting violence.