19 minutes ago

Two nannies have been arrested by the Airport Divisional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Accra for allegedly administering sleep-inducing substances to twin toddlers in their care.

The suspects, identified as Francisca Boakye, 30, a student nurse from Konongo in the Ashanti Region, and Harriet Ansah, 31, from Jasikan in the Oti Region, were apprehended following a complaint filed in September 2025 by the children's mother, a 40-year-old businesswoman.

According to Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of the Public Affairs Unit, the mother had noticed persistent drowsiness and unusual behaviour in her two-year-old twin boys, prompting her to launch private inquiries. These investigations reportedly uncovered a troubling pattern of abuse.

Police say the nannies are suspected of mixing unidentified sleep-inducing substances into the children’s milk, without the mother’s knowledge or consent. The motive, as stated by the suspects, was to make the children sleep for long hours so they could "attend to other household chores," Superintendent Obeng revealed at a press briefing.

During the investigation, Harriet Ansah allegedly admitted to the act and claimed she had been taught the method by her colleague, Boakye. Ansah also reportedly confessed to further abuse, including physically assaulting the children by striking their heads with fire and verbally abusing them with names such as “chimpanzee.”

Ansah had been employed by the family for approximately eight months.

A police search of the suspects’ living quarters led to the discovery of two used sachets and four unused sachets believed to contain the substances used in the alleged offences. These items have been sent for forensic analysis.

Both suspects have been cautioned and formally charged. They remain in police custody and are scheduled to reappear in court on October 20, 2025.

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has condemned the alleged abuse, describing it as “deplorable and unacceptable.”

“We urge all parents and guardians to be extra vigilant in the supervision of domestic staff, especially those left in charge of vulnerable persons such as children,” Superintendent Obeng said.

Police say investigations are ongoing and further updates will be provided in due course.