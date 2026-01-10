2 hours ago

In a decisive operation against violent criminal networks, the Ghana Police Service has arrested seven members of a notorious highway robbery gang operating across Greater Accra, Eastern, and Ashanti Regions.

The suspects are believed to have carried out multiple armed robberies targeting motorists, trailer drivers, and residents along major highways, causing widespread fear among commuters and local communities.

During interrogation, Ishmael confessed to his involvement in the robbery and implicated Kwame Bediako, also known as Star Boy, as the gang’s ringleader.

Following this lead, police apprehended Bediako at Ablekuma Agape. A search of his residence led to the discovery of a pump-action gun hidden in a fence wall along with four BB cartridges.

The suspect admitted to multiple robbery incidents, confirming the group’s extensive criminal operations along major transport routes, including the Tema Motorway, Achimota Forest Road, Pokuase, Amasaman, Suhum, Nkawkaw, and the Juaso-Kumasi stretch.

The suspects in custody include Salia Mohammed (alias Kwaku Nuah, 27), Kofi Ishmael (alias Ishmael Addo, alias Kofi Ketewa, 32), Kwame Bediako (alias Star Boy, alias Nkokorpor), Kwadwo Kalovi (alias Aticho), Mumuni Abdul Razak (alias Mogambo, 39), Kwasi Akambuley (alias Kwasi Fresh, 27), and Kwame Bonsu (alias Killer Ntua).

The operation follows a series of intelligence-led investigations prompted by a violent robbery on November 29, 2025, in Peduase, Aburi, where masked assailants invaded a private home, seizing cash, jewelry, and mobile phones at gunpoint.

Acting on leads gathered by the Eastern and Accra Regional Police Intelligence Directorates, authorities arrested 30-year-old Kofi Ishmael on January 6, 2026, at Avenor in Accra.

One suspect is currently receiving medical care while under police supervision.

Authorities continue efforts to apprehend remaining members of the syndicate.

Investigations reveal that the group had also been involved in previous armed robberies targeting market women and motorists, including a case that resulted in the death of a driver.

Some of the gang members were reported to have jumped bail in pending court cases, underlining their persistent criminal behavior.

Police have recovered firearms, ammunition, machetes, knives, mobile phones, and other items believed to be proceeds of crime.

Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Regional Police Command, reassured the public that law enforcement is committed to cracking down on criminal activity.

Citizens with information relevant to ongoing investigations have been urged to report to the nearest police station.