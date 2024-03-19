1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Mark Forson, a suspect in connection with the murder of son of the late Ghanaian celebrated historian, Professor Albert Adu Boahen.

The police made this known in a statement.

According to the Police, on March, 17, 2024, they received a complaint from some relations of the deceased, identified as Christopher Adu Boahen, that he had been found dead in his room under suspicious.

A team of police investigators and crime scene experts immediately visited the scene to comment investigations leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect, the Police say is in custody and will be put before court.

