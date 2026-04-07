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The Ghana Police Service has arrested the General Overseer of Elohim International Ministry, William Gyimah, for allegedly issuing death threats against Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

The 49-year-old suspect was picked up on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, during an intelligence-led operation at Kasoa in the Central Region.

According to police, the arrest was carried out by the Inspector-General of Police’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) after a video circulated on TikTok and other platforms allegedly showing the suspect making the threats.

The Police said the video was flagged through ongoing social media monitoring, prompting swift intervention by the specialised unit.

Prophet Gyimah has since been handed over to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for further investigations.

Authorities have not yet disclosed further details as investigations continue.