2 hours ago

The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team under the Ghana Police Service has arrested a 23-year-old student, Nhyira Papa Kojo Egyir Hayford, for allegedly publishing obscene material online.

According to the police, the suspect is being investigated for an offence contrary to Section 280 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The arrest followed the discovery of intimate videos circulating on social media during a routine cyber patrol conducted on February 27, 2026.

Investigators said the content was posted on a public account on Snapchat under the handle @biggforddd123 and involved multiple women. The videos are reported to have been recorded between 2023 and January 26, 2026.

During questioning, Hayford admitted to posting the videos on February 25, claiming it was in response to a viral challenge on TikTok known as “Anti Shakira’s.”

Police further revealed that the suspect admitted recording another explicit video in 2023, which he claimed to have sold to an American woman identified only as Naya for USD 600 (about GH¢6,500 at the time).

One of the women featured in the videos was also invited to the police station to assist with investigations.

Following preliminary interviews, the suspect was handed over to the Special Investigation Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters for further investigation.

He has since been granted police enquiry bail while investigations continue.

The police have warned the public against sharing obscene or explicit materials online, stressing that such acts violate Ghana’s laws and that authorities will continue to monitor digital platforms to ensure the internet remains safe for all citizens.