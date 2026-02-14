7 hours ago

A special team deployed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno has arrested one person in connection with the robbery and murder of a police officer at Zebilla in the Upper East Region on 8th February 2026.

The suspect, Simon Apusiga, alias Ananga, aged 42, was arrested on 10th February 2026, following an intelligence-led operation at his hideout in the Tarkwa Huni Valley area.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect fled Zebilla shortly after the incident and was traced to the Western Region.

The suspect is currently in police custody, assisting investigations, and will be put before court to face the full rigours of the law while efforts have been intensified to arrest other suspects involved.