2 hours ago

A suspect linked to the robbery and fatal shooting of a police officer at Zebilla in the Upper East Region has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service following an intelligence-led operation.

The arrest was carried out by a special team deployed on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police after the deadly incident on February 8, 2026.

In a press statement dated February 14, 2026, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said the suspect, Simon Apusiga, also known as Ananga, aged 42, was picked up on February 10, 2026.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested from a hideout in the Tarkwa Huni Valley area in the Western Region after sustained intelligence gathering tracked his movements from Zebilla, where the attack occurred.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Apusiga fled the Upper East Region shortly after the incident, prompting an intensified nationwide manhunt that eventually led to his arrest.

The police said the suspect is currently in custody assisting with investigations and will be arraigned before court in due course. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other accomplices believed to have taken part in the attack.

The arrest follows the fatal shooting of a police officer on the Zebilla–Widnaba road in the Bawku Division of the Upper East Region.

The deceased officer was part of a two-man patrol team travelling towards Zebilla on the night of February 8, 2026, when they reportedly encountered an armed robbery in progress.

Police sources say the robbers opened fire upon seeing the officers, hitting one of them. A reinforcement team rushed the wounded officer to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public of its commitment to bringing all those responsible to justice and reiterated its resolve to intensify operations against armed robbery and violent crime across the country.