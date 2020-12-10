1 hour ago

The Northern Region Election Security Taskforce has arrested 3 people in the Savelugu constituency following the shooting that led to the death of a 17-year-old girl a day after the elections.

60-year-old Duko Naa Mohammed Ahmed, a sub-chief in Savelugu and 38-year-old Alhassan Dawuda are currently in police custody while the third person Mohammed Fadila 27 has been granted bail for ill-health.

However, the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency, Iddris Yakubu Abdullai, listed as a suspect by the Police in the incident is yet to report to the police.

Addressing the media this afternoon, Northern Regional Police Commander COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga told the media that an AK-47 assault rifle with two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition was retrieved from the office of the NDC parliamentary candidate Iddris Yakubu Abdullai upon a search.

Another AK-47 rifle loaded with 40 rounds of ammunition and G3 raffle ammunition was retrieved from the home of the chief of Duko Mohammed Ahmed.

COP Yoosa Bonga added that the NDC Parliamentary Candidate will be arrested should he fail to report himself to the police.

According to the Regional Police Commander, AK-47 rifles are not sold to civilians, as such further investigations will be made to ascertain the source of these weapons.

He appealed to the general public to support the police with any information to help them in their investigations.