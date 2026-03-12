9 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service in the Bono East Region has arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of the queen mother of Abamba, near Amantin.

The suspects have been identified as Muftawu Adamu, 28; Rafiu Haruna, 28; and Michael Owusu Sperni, 29.

In a statement issued and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Bono East Regional Police Command, Appiah Danquah, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, the suspects were arrested through an intelligence-led operation.

The statement, made available to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, said the victim, Nana Serwaa Asamaa Kuma Gyan, was shot at her residence at the Methodist Church area in Atebubu on February 25, 2026.

According to the police, the suspects are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

The police also indicated that efforts were ongoing to ensure that all those involved in the crime are brought to justice.

GNA