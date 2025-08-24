3 hours ago

Police in Akwatia have arrested two men, including a Chinese national, for allegedly possessing ammunition without lawful authority.

The suspects — 32-year-old Enoch Asiedu and 58-year-old Lu Youyan — were intercepted around 9:00 pm on Friday, August 22, 2025, during a routine patrol at the Boadua Livingstone snap checkpoint.

Officers who searched their Toyota Hilux pickup reportedly found four live BB cartridges concealed inside the vehicle. Both men were immediately taken to the Akwatia Police Station together with the exhibits.

During questioning, Asiedu allegedly told investigators that the cartridges belonged to their employer, identified only as Mohammed, the purported owner of the pickup. Police say efforts are underway to trace Mohammed for further interrogation.

The two suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.