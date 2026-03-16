2 days ago

A joint police operation deployed by the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has led to the arrest of two additional suspects in connection with the Fufulso Junction robbery and murder case in the Savannah Region.

The latest arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to five.

According to a police report, three suspects — Habibata Kojo, 29; Ibrahim Sumaila, 35; and Alhassan Yusif, believed to be about 40 years old — were arrested on March 12, 2026.

Two additional suspects, Dramani Imoro, 24, and Sayibu Iddi, 50, were subsequently apprehended on March 13, 2026.

The operation was carried out by a special team comprising the IGP’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team and the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service Anti-Armed Robbery Unit from the headquarters in Accra.

The team had been deployed to assist the Buipe District Police Command following a violent robbery at Fufulso Junction on March 8, 2026, at about 7:30 p.m.

The attack resulted in the killing of a mobile money operator, Mahama Majeed, and another individual.

Police said the robbery occurred at Golden Linq Ventures, a mobile money vending shop.

“Initial investigation confirmed six suspects (including one female) believed to be of Fulani extraction, armed with AK-47 rifles hidden under long coats, carried out the attack at Golden Linq Ventures, a MoMo vending shop,” the report stated.

“A search at suspect Dramani Imoro’s residence yielded an unregistered Toyota Voxy vehicle which he allegedly purchased 72 hours after the crime, an unregistered Haojue motorbike, and two smartphones,” the report added.

Investigators also revealed that a search conducted at the residence of suspect Dramani Imoro led to the retrieval of items believed to be linked to the crime.All five suspects, together with the retrieved items, are currently in police custody to assist with ongoing investigations.

The Ghana Police Service says efforts are continuing to track down other accomplices who remain at large.

Police management also commended officers involved in the operation for their swift response, while appealing to the public—particularly residents within the Savannah Region—to volunteer information that could help locate other suspects connected to the crime.