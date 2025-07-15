1 hour ago

The Nigeria Police Force has announced a breakthrough in the gruesome murder of Chinese national Chen Wang, an employee of WH Great Resource Ltd. in Ogere, Ogun State, with the arrest of two prime suspects — Yunusa Abdullahi, 25, and Peace Keno Danlami, 20.

Wang was stabbed to death in his office on January 12, 2025, a crime that sent shockwaves through the local community. His body was discovered following a distress call, prompting an immediate response from the Ogun State Police Command.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, July 15, by Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi and CSP Omolola Odutola, the police confirmed that Wang sustained fatal stab wounds to the chest in what has been described as a cold-blooded attack.

According to the police, the arrests followed a meticulously coordinated, intelligence-led operation involving the Force Technical Intelligence Unit and the Ogun State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Eleweran.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, ordered the deployment of national intelligence resources to assist in the manhunt.

Investigations revealed that the two suspects, both factory workers and allegedly in a romantic relationship, took advantage of a reduced workforce on the day of the incident.

They reportedly disabled the company's security system, accessed Mr. Wang’s office, and carried out the fatal stabbing.

After the murder, the suspects are said to have stolen keys to the victim's residence, burgled his home, and fled the state with cash and valuables.

After weeks of surveillance, police operatives tracked the duo to Jos, Plateau State, where they were found living under false identities.

They were arrested on July 14, 2025, in what the police called a “decisive operation” made possible through the use of digital forensics, biometric analysis, and human intelligence.

The Inspector General of Police praised the Ogun State Command and intelligence teams for their professionalism and swift action, assuring the public — including foreign nationals — of continued safety and proactive investigations.

The suspects are currently in custody and will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.