4 hours ago

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two women in connection with the alleged assault of a 12-year-old girl near the La Roman Junior High School enclave, sparking public concern over violence against children.

The disturbing incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, and was formally reported when the victim’s mother appeared at a police station with her daughter, who showed clear signs of physical abuse.

According to the complaint, the young girl was attacked without any provocation by three adult women.

Police investigations revealed that the incident was preceded by a minor disagreement earlier that day between the victim and a seven-year-old boy, Horm Giftan Mesopeh, who is related to the suspects.

What began as a children’s quarrel allegedly escalated when the suspects reportedly went to the girl’s home, forcibly took her to their own residence, and assaulted her.

Following the report, police issued a Medical Report Form to facilitate a medical examination of the victim and began investigations.

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, police, with assistance from the complainant, arrested Precious Giftan Mesopeh (22) and Princess Giftan Mesopeh (25).

A third suspect, Priscilla Novishie Wornyo (49)—a fashion designer and mother of the two arrested women—is said to have travelled to the Volta Region and is currently being sought by police.

The two suspects in custody have been formally charged and are assisting with investigations. They are expected to appear before court on Monday, January 5, 2026.

Police say efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the third suspect. Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has strongly cautioned the public against taking the law into their own hands, especially in disputes involving minors.

Authorities are urging parents and guardians to resolve conflicts through lawful channels, stressing the need to protect the rights, safety, and welfare of children at all times.