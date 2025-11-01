12 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has taken into custody a woman captured in a widely shared video physically attacking a man, following swift investigations into the incident.

The arrest was executed on Wednesday, November 27, 2025, by the Inspector-General of Police’ Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team.

Police identified the suspect as Esther Nana Afia Sarfowaa, who was apprehended at Subriso in the Ahafo Ano North Constituency of the Ashanti Region. A second suspect, Stephen Ofori, was also arrested at Nkawie for his alleged involvement in the assault.

According to the Police Service, three additional suspects connected to the incident are currently on the run, and active efforts are underway to track them down.

The Police have assured the public that all individuals involved in the attack will be held fully accountable under the law.