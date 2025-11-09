7 hours ago

A quick intelligence-led operation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters has led to the arrest of two suspected carjackers linked to a violent incident at Mpatasie near St. Anthony Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

The carjacking occurred on Friday, November 7, 2025, when the suspects allegedly attacked a victim and forcibly took an unregistered Hyundai Tucson.

Intelligence later indicated that the suspects were fleeing Kumasi toward Accra with the stolen vehicle.

Acting on this information, the CID team spotted the vehicle on November 8 along the Ofankor Barrier–St. John’s stretch of the Accra–Nsawam Highway.

Upon attempting to intercept the car, the suspects abandoned it and tried to flee on foot. Police successfully arrested two men, while two others remain at large.

The arrested suspects are:



Issaka Jamal, 30



Kwadwo Badu, 43

Both men sustained injuries during the arrest — one with a gunshot wound and the other with minor injuries — and are currently stable at the Police Hospital.

Police recovered the stolen Hyundai Tucson with a customised number plate reading “Congo-1-24,” GH₵5,900 in cash, and documents and personal items from the vehicle.

Authorities confirmed that efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining two suspects who fled the scene.