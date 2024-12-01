3 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it is investigating an incident involving the convoy of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 general election.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, 1st December, the police provided initial details about the incident and assured the public of a thorough investigation.

According to the statement, preliminary findings indicate that the incident took place between Akuse and Kpong, along the Akosombo-Accra Highway in the Eastern Region.

It was reported that a dispatch rider, approaching from the opposite direction, allegedly threw an object at the windscreen of one of the vehicles in Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s convoy.

The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle’s windscreen, raising concerns about the safety and security of political figures on the campaign trail.

The police assured the public that they were taking the matter seriously and were committed to conducting a comprehensive investigation. They emphasised that every effort will be made to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for the act.

The security agency also indicated that once the culprit is found, he will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

This incident has sparked discussions about the need for enhanced security measures for political convoys, especially as the country approaches the December elections.

The police reiterated their dedication to ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order, urging the public to remain calm while the investigation is ongoing.