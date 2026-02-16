1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service has dismantled a suspected human trafficking and organised cybercrime syndicate following a targeted intelligence-led operation at Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region.

The operation was carried out on Thursday by the Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team, with support from Police Combat Teams and the Surveillance Unit.

The coordinated swoop led officers to a primary location at Pokuase–Afiaman, where they uncovered what investigators describe as a large-scale cyber fraud hub, commonly known as a “Yahoo Boys” base.

A total of 22 suspects were arrested at the scene. According to police sources, the suspects were found actively operating computer systems and engaging in what is believed to be international internet fraud at the time of the raid.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the group forms part of a sophisticated transnational criminal network involved not only in cyber fraud but also in human trafficking.

Police indicated that some of the younger individuals arrested may themselves be victims, allegedly coerced or forced into cybercrime activities under exploitative conditions.

Items retrieved from the site include computers, mobile phones and other electronic devices, which are expected to assist investigators in tracing the syndicate’s operations, international links and financial flows.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while further intelligence-led operations are expected as authorities work to dismantle the wider network behind the activities.

The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its firm commitment to combating organised crime, disrupting cyber fraud networks, and protecting vulnerable persons, particularly victims of human trafficking.

Police assured the public that all individuals found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the law, while appropriate measures will be taken to support victims identified during the investigation.