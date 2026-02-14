7 hours ago

A deadly fuel siphoning incident on the Accra–Kumasi Highway at Ntoaso near Nsawam in the Eastern Region has left three people dead, at least 20 others injured, and seven vehicles completely burnt, in what police have described as a preventable tragedy driven by risky human behaviour and public disregard for safety warnings.

The Eastern South Regional Police Commander, DCOP Boadi Bossman, confirmed the casualty figures in an interview with Daily Gist after personally visiting victims receiving treatment at the Nsawam Government Hospital.

According to the police account, the incident began when a fuel tanker developed a fault and broke down along the busy highway corridor.

As has happened in several past tanker-related incidents across Ghana, residents, motor riders and some motorists rushed to the scene in an attempt to siphon fuel.

The situation quickly became dangerous when individuals reportedly used chisels and metal tools to pierce the tanker, forcing petrol to leak onto the road.

Because the tanker was carrying petrol, not diesel, the spillage created an extremely volatile environment. Within a short time, the leaked fuel was ignited, triggering a powerful explosion and a fast-spreading inferno. People who were siphoning fuel were caught directly in the flames, while nearby vehicles and motorcycles were also engulfed.

The fire spread rapidly, burning seven vehicles, including motorcycles, private cars, and a taxi that had moved closer to the tanker to collect fuel.

A nearby VIP passenger bus was also burnt, but disaster was narrowly avoided after the driver managed to rescue all passengers before the flames fully consumed the bus.

DCOP Boadi Bossman disclosed that 20 injured victims were transported to the Nsawam Government Hospital. Out of this number, six victims sustained severe burns and were referred to the Koforidua Government Hospital for intensive and specialized treatment.

Four victims were treated and discharged, while 10 others remain on admission at Nsawam Government Hospital receiving medical care.

Medical authorities later confirmed that three victims died from their injuries, consisting of two men and one woman, bringing the confirmed death toll to three.

Speaking on the broader context of the tragedy, the police commander revealed that the Ghana Police Service has, over the years, conducted community sensitisation and public education campaigns along major highways and communities, warning residents of the dangers of approaching fallen tankers and attempting to siphon fuel.

“We have gone from community to community along this route, educating people about the dangers of tanker accidents and fuel explosions, but people still don’t listen,” he said, adding that in some past incidents, officers have even been attacked by residents while trying to secure accident scenes.

He stressed that fuel tankers, especially those carrying petrol, are highly flammable and explosive, and any form of siphoning or tampering with fallen tankers poses a deadly risk not only to those fetching fuel, but to innocent road users and surrounding communities.

Police and emergency agencies, including the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), responded to the scene to control the fire, rescue victims, secure the area and restore order.

DCOP Boadi Bossman emphasized that the immediate priority of the police is saving lives and protecting property, rather than making arrests, as officers continue to manage trauma victims, clear debris, and stabilize the situation on the highway.