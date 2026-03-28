5 hours ago

The Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Team, popularly known as Black Maria has strongly refuted reports suggesting that renowned Ghanaian businessman and artist Ibrahim Mahama was assaulted during the recent Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Tamale, describing such claims as “inaccurate and misleading.”

In a detailed situation report dated March 21, 2026, the team, led by DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil, clarified that the incident in question was purely a traffic enforcement operation that escalated due to the conduct of a non-compliant commercial driver—not an attack on any public figure.

According to the report, members of the Special Operations Team, made up largely of Muslim personnel from Tamale, Daboya, Walewale, Wa, and Bimbila, had gathered in the Northern Region to mark Eid-ul-Fitr.

The officers, together with their commander and his family, were en route to the Ambariya Sunni Community in Tamale to participate in congregational prayers when they encountered heavy congestion within the metropolis.

The traffic situation was attributed to large numbers of worshippers dispersing from major Eid prayer grounds, including St. Paul’s JHS at Gumbihini, the Northern School of Business, and Ambariya JHS. This movement created a significant gridlock at a three-junction intersection near the Mariam Hotel, effectively bringing traffic to a standstill.

While attempting to manage the situation and restore the flow of traffic, officers identified an initial obstruction caused by a VIP vehicle, which was promptly directed to reverse and complied without incident.

However, the situation deteriorated shortly afterward when a commercial bus, with registration number GS–7420–22, deliberately moved into the same obstructive position.

The driver of the bus, later identified as Ibrahim Issah, reportedly refused repeated instructions from both police officers and other road users to reverse his vehicle.

The report indicates that his conduct quickly escalated from non-compliance to outright defiance, including verbal abuse and the use of provocative language.

According to the police account, the driver made inflammatory and politically charged remarks, including statements perceived to be capable of inciting tension in the already crowded and emotionally charged environment following Eid prayers.

The situation worsened when the driver allegedly locked himself inside the vehicle, rolled up the windows, and refused lawful orders to step out. His actions attracted the attention of bystanders, many of whom had been inconvenienced by the prolonged traffic obstruction.

As tensions rose, some members of the public reportedly threatened to attack or burn the vehicle out of frustration. However, officers on the scene intervened swiftly to prevent mob justice and maintain order.

After several failed attempts to secure voluntary compliance, the police gained access to the vehicle by opening one of the rear windows.

The driver, together with another occupant identified as Ibrahim Mohammed, resisted arrest, resulting in a brief struggle before both individuals were subdued.

The suspects were subsequently transported to the Sakasaka Police Station for further investigations.

Police later established that the two individuals are sons of a well-known Tamale-based contractor, popularly known as Alhaj Savanna. Upon being informed, their father reported to the station, where he was briefed on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the report, both suspects admitted wrongdoing, expressed remorse, and issued an unqualified apology to both their father and the police team. Following his intervention and assurances, they were released into his custody.

Throughout the incident, the Special Operations Team maintained that its officers acted with restraint and professionalism, prioritizing public safety despite the volatile situation.

The police emphasized that their intervention not only restored traffic flow but also prevented what could have escalated into violence, particularly given the charged atmosphere and the large number of people present.

The team further stressed that the incident highlights the broader challenges faced by law enforcement officers in managing traffic and maintaining order during major public events, especially when confronted with uncooperative individuals.

Reiterating its position, the Special Operations Team stated unequivocally that the incident bears no connection to any alleged assault on Ibrahim Mahama, urging the public to disregard such claims.

The clarification comes amid heightened public scrutiny of the operations of the Special Operations Team in the Northern Region, where their activities have both drawn praise for reducing crime and sparked debate over enforcement tactics and public perception.