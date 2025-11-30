5 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has strongly dismissed viral claims suggesting that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has died, describing the reports as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 30, and shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Police said it had become aware of the unfounded rumours circulating on social media about the alleged death of the IGP. The Service stressed that the information is entirely untrue.

According to the statement, Mr. Yohuno is alive, in good health, and actively performing his official duties.

The Police urged members of the public, personnel of the Service, and the IGP’s family to disregard the fake reports.

The Service further condemned the deliberate spread of such misinformation, characterising it as malicious, irresponsible, and harmful.

It warned that the dissemination of false information is a criminal offense and assured the public that anyone found responsible for spreading the rumour will be dealt with according to the law.