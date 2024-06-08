7 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor has been detained by the police over a pump-action gun found in her car last Sunday.

She is being held at the Cantonment Police station assisting investigation.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi commenting on the arrest in a Facebook post described the PC’s detention as a move by the Police to intimidate and cower the NDC into silence.

He claimed the weapon for which the Parliamentary Candidate has been arrested is registered in her name, adding that “All the necessary registration documents have been submitted to the Police.”

Sammy Gyamfi maintains that Naa Koryoo has done no wrong, hence she must be released.

“Unlike, Hawa Koomson who in 2020 actually fired a gun at a registration center, Naa Koryoo has not fired any gun or weapon. Yet, the NPP-controlled Police service is hellbent on detaining her. Information reaching me indicates that the Dampare-led Police has detained her at the CID Headquarters since morning and are now transferring her to the Cantonments Police station for further detention.”

Sammy Gyamfi urged all NDC supporters to gather at the Cantonments Police station to solidarize with the PC and demand her release now.

“Enough of the oppression and harassment of NDC figures by the NPP-controlled Police Service,” the statement added.