3 hours ago

We reported in one of our earlier posts that, following the shooting, police in Nashville had searched an address on Brightwood Avenue – a short drive from the Covenant School.

There are some updates on that now.

In the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s most recent statement, officers refer to the address as being Audrey Hale’s, the person identified as the shooter.

They also say more weapons were recovered, in addition to the ones used in the attack, including a sawed-off shotgun and a second shotgun. Police have already distributed photographs of the two assault-style weapons and handguns they say Hale was carrying at the school.

Since the shooting yesterday, US President Joe Biden has renewed calls for gun control legislation – something he’s done multiple times since taking office.

Source: citifmonline