Kenyan police have fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital, Nairobi, who have turned up to express their anger against the government and mourn people killed in earlier protests.

Security forces, including the military, have been heavily deployed, and roads are blocked around key buildings in the city.

This comes two days after more than 20 people reportedly lost their lives in protests against tax hikes, which saw part of parliament set alight.

The next day, President William Ruto bowed to pressure and said he would withdraw the finance bill containing the unpopular tax proposals.

State agents have been accused of abducting hundreds of people linked to the protests.

The state-funded Kenya National Commission said it had helped secure the release of more than 300 "illegally detained" people.

Demonstrators had vowed to gather again in Nairobi's city centre to mourn those killed. Some have been demanding the president's resignation.

But the turnout in the capital on Thursday has been much lower than in the previous protest when people stormed parliament.

Groups of protesters have been trying to enter the city centre but most have been repelled by the police.

