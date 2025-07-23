58 minutes ago

A suspected armed robbery attempt targeting a foreign national in Accra was thwarted on Monday, July 15, 2025, following a swift and intelligence-led operation by the Police Intelligence Directorate.

The intervention resulted in the death of two suspects and left one police officer injured.

According to a statement from the police, credible intelligence had revealed that five armed men were lodging at a hotel in Labadi while plotting an attack to be executed in the upscale Cantonments area.

Acting on this intelligence, officers began tracking the suspects, who were traveling in a Toyota Yaris vehicle toward their target location.

However, the suspects detected the police surveillance and opened fire, injuring one officer in the process. Police returned fire during the ensuing confrontation, injuring two of the suspects.

The wounded men were transported to the Police Hospital but were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The injured police officer sustained gunshot wounds to the legs and underarm and is currently receiving medical treatment. Authorities report that he is responding well.

Items retrieved from the scene include two loaded pump-action guns, live cartridges, three mobile phones, talismans, and other items believed to be linked to the foiled robbery.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for the three remaining suspects who fled the scene. The police have assured the public of their continued vigilance and commitment to maintaining safety and security across the country.