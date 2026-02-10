7 hours ago

Police officers on duty at a security checkpoint in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region have thwarted a suspected drug trafficking operation after intercepting a heavy-duty truck believed to be transporting dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.

The incident unfolded on Monday, December 29, 2025, when officers at the barrier stopped a white Volvo FM truck with registration number GC 3522-F9 for routine inspection. Intelligence gathered by Adom News suggests the vehicle was allegedly conveying a large consignment of illicit substances disguised as dry leaves.

Trouble reportedly began when police requested to search the truck. The driver and other occupants allegedly resisted the inspection, raising suspicions among the officers.

Sources indicate the situation quickly took a troubling turn when the occupants allegedly attempted to bribe the officers to overlook the search.

The inducement attempts were said to have come in phases—starting with GH₵1,000, increasing to GH₵2,000, and later GH₵5,000—all of which were flatly rejected by the officers.

When it became clear that the officers would not compromise their duty, the suspects reportedly abandoned the truck at the barrier and fled into nearby bushes to evade arrest.

The abandoned vehicle has since been impounded and transferred to the Nkwanta South Divisional Police Command, where it is being kept under tight, round-the-clock security pending further investigations.

A police source confirmed that the officers acted professionally and successfully disrupted what is believed to be a smuggling operation. The source added that investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the suspects who fled the scene.

Police have also appealed to residents in the area to volunteer any credible information that could assist with the investigations, assuring the public that all leads will be handled with confidentiality as due process takes its course.