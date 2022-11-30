3 hours ago

The fire which engulfed a section of the Kantamanto market in Accra on 29th November 2022, was successfully put out by the Ghana National Fire Service with the police providing security and operational support.

As part of ongoing Police investigation processes, owners of the affected shops were conveyed to the Accra Regional Police Headquarters where relevant details were taken from them. Also, Police clinical psychologists were on hand to offer psycho-social support to the victims. In addition, the police refreshed the victims with food and water.

In line with disaster management practice in the country, the victims were thereafter handed over to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

There were no fatalities and the cause of the fire is not yet known. Meanwhile, Police and the Fire Service investigations into the incident continue.

“We would like to commend the Police, the National Fire Service and NADMO for the coordinated efforts in the management of the incident.”

“We are grateful to the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery for taking time to visit the scene to encourage the personnel and also commiserate with the affected traders.” Police said